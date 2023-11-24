Who Got The Work

Harry J. Secaras and Kristina Wright of Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart have entered appearances for Menasha Packaging Company in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The suit was filed Oct. 10 in Illinois Northern District Court by the Sulaiman Law Group Ltd. on behalf of a laborer who contends that he was wrongfully terminated after seeking accommodations for his diabetes and neuropathy conditions. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Lindsay C. Jenkins, is 1:23-cv-14708, Godsey v. Elite Labor Services, Ltd et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

November 24, 2023, 6:22 AM

Plaintiffs

James Godsey

Plaintiffs

Sulaiman Law Group, Ltd.

defendants

Elite Labor Services, Ltd

Menasha Packaging Company, LLC

defendant counsels

Laner Muchin, Ltd.

Laner Muchin, Ltd

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA