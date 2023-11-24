Harry J. Secaras and Kristina Wright of Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart have entered appearances for Menasha Packaging Company in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The suit was filed Oct. 10 in Illinois Northern District Court by the Sulaiman Law Group Ltd. on behalf of a laborer who contends that he was wrongfully terminated after seeking accommodations for his diabetes and neuropathy conditions. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Lindsay C. Jenkins, is 1:23-cv-14708, Godsey v. Elite Labor Services, Ltd et al.
Industrial, Chemicals & Materials
November 24, 2023, 6:22 AM