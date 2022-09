New Suit - Consumer

Ally Financial, a bank holding company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, and FCA US, the maker of Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat and Jeep automobiles, were slapped with a lawsuit Friday in Florida Southern District Court for claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. The suit was brought pro se by Sherese Godschild. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-22807, Godschild v. FCA US LLC et al.

Banking & Financial Services

September 02, 2022, 6:21 PM