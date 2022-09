Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Clark Hill on Tuesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Luxury Auto Collection and Alban Ramadani to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by Dordick Law and the Steven Dhillon Law Firm on behalf of Jacqueline Godinez and Emeriss Gonzalez. The case is 2:22-cv-06992, Godinez et al v. Luxury Auto Collection, LLC et al.

September 27, 2022, 8:27 PM