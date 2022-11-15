New Suit - Antitrust Class Action

Equity Residential, Essex Property Trust, Lincoln Property and other defendants were hit with an antitrust class action Tuesday in California Central District Court. The suit, filed by the Van Winkle Law Firm, is part of a string of cases accusing the defendants of conspiring to fix multifamily residential lease rates through the use of RealPage's data analytics software. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:22-cv-02082, Godfrey v. The Irvine Company LLC, a Delaware limited liability company; et al.

Real Estate

November 15, 2022, 6:59 PM