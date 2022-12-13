New Suit - Antitrust Class Action

Equity Residential, Essex Property Trust, Lincoln Property and other defendants were hit with an antitrust class action Tuesday in Washington Western District Court. The suit, brought by Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro and the Van Winkle Law Firm, is part of a string of cases accusing real estate companies of conspiring to fix multifamily residential lease rates through the use of RealPage's rent analytics software. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-01759, Godfrey v. RealPage, Inc. et al.

Real Estate

