The GEO Group, a real estate investment trust that invests in private prisons and mental health facilities, and other defendants were hit with a civil rights lawsuit on Monday in Indiana Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Christie Farrell Lee & Bell on behalf of Tim Godby, an inmate at the New Castle Correctional Facility in New Castle, Indiana. The suit alleges that the defendants ignored signs of an arterial occlusion in the plaintiff's right leg, necessitating an amputation. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-02250, Godby v. Wexford of Indiana LLC et al.

November 21, 2022, 6:14 PM