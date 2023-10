News From Law.com

The chief legal officer of one of the world's largest Internet domain registrars will soon be changing her own web address. Michele Lau, CLO and corporate secretary of GoDaddy will step down effective Nov. 17. Lau, who worked 13 years at drug distributor McKesson Corp. before joining GoDaddy in mid-2021, said she is leaving to pursue another career opportunity.

Health Care

October 09, 2023, 12:41 PM

nature of claim: /