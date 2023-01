New Suit - Contract

Duane Morris filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Tuesday in Connecticut District Court on behalf of GoBrands Inc. d/b/a Gopuff, an e-commerce consumer goods delivery company. The suit accuses Pacific Rim Medical Supplies LLC of failing to deliver over 105,000 COVID-19 antigen rapid test kits. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00092, GoBrands Inc. d/b/a Gopuff v. Pacific Rim Medical Supplies LLC.

January 25, 2023, 4:43 AM