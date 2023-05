Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Lane Powell on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Long Road Transportation to Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, filed by the Law Office of T. Scott Leo on behalf of freight broker Go To Express, accuses the defendant of overcharging for shipping services. The case is 1:23-cv-03180, Go To Express Inc. v. Long Road Transportation LLC.

Transportation & Logistics

May 19, 2023, 7:02 PM

Plaintiffs

Go To Express, Inc.

defendants

Long Road Transportation, LLC

defendant counsels

Seyfarth Shaw

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract