News From Law.com

Public outcry or quiet discretion? It's a strategy question some civil litigators mull when deciding how to approach their client's case. When seeking civil justice in the form of damages for plaintiffs injured by government entities, metro-Atlanta lawyers at different law firms applied each approach. Both firms have achieved favorable results, but at noticeably different paces.

Georgia

October 06, 2023, 2:33 PM

nature of claim: /