Who Got The Work

Olshan Frome Wolosky partner Peter M. Sartorius and associate Daniel M. Stone have entered appearances for major New York tour company Big Bus Tours Group and other defendants in a pending antitrust lawsuit. The complaint accuses Big Bus Group and other tour companies of running an ‘illegally monopolistic scheme’ to fix prices for attraction passes. The suit was filed May 22 in New York Southern District Court by Barton LLP on behalf of Go New York Tours Inc. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos, is 1:23-cv-04256, Go New York Tours Inc. v. Gray Line New York Tours, Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

July 06, 2023, 8:33 AM

Plaintiffs

Go New York Tours Inc.

Plaintiffs

Barton LLP

defendants

Big Bus Tours Group Limited

Big Bus Tours Limited

Gray Line New York Tours, Inc.

Leisure Pass Group Holdings Limited

Leisure Pass Group Limited

Leisure Pass Group, Inc.

Open Top Sightseeing USA, Inc.

Sightseeing Pass LLC

Taxi Tours Inc.

Twin America LLC

defendant counsels

Olshan Frome Wolosky

nature of claim: 410/for alleged antitrust violations