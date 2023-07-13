New Suit - Computer Fraud, Defamation & Trade Secrets

Taft Stettinius & Hollister filed a lawsuit alleging computer fraud, defamation and trade secret misappropriation Thursday in Ohio Southern District Court on behalf of Go Mortgage. The complaint takes aim at Katie Chikonde, a former executive at Go Mortgage, for allegedly introducing inaccurate information into the platform of a vendor with the intent of causing financial harm. The suit also accuses the defendant of contacting multiple lenders, investors and government enterprises in order to defame Go Mortgage, and accessing and deleting hundreds of proprietary files to cause further sabotage. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00431, Go Mortgage, LLC v. Chikonde.

Banking & Financial Services

July 13, 2023, 6:04 PM

Plaintiffs

Go Mortgage, LLC

Plaintiffs

Taft Stettinius & Hollister

defendants

Katie Chikonde

nature of claim: 880/