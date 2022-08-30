New Suit - Trademark

Go City Inc., a hospitality company formerly known as Leisure Pass which offers multi-attraction passes to travelers, filed a trademark lawsuit against City Pass Inc. on Tuesday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Foley & Lardner, seeks a declaration that the phrases 'city pass' and 'Go City pass' do not infringe any trademark rights belonging to the defendant. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-07408, Go City Inc. et al. v. City Pass Inc.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

August 30, 2022, 7:54 PM