A Florida charter school has been hit with a flurry of lawsuits over its alleged failure to supervise students, and the legal action is part of a larger attorneys are seeing across the country. Babcock Neighborhood School Inc.'s alleged misconduct has led to systemic bullying and racial discrimination, with some students being told by their peers to "go back to the plantation" while "slave-whipping noises" could be heard emanating from smartphones.

Florida

November 20, 2023, 1:55 PM

