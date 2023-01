News From Law.com

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said it was too soon to rule on two limited liability companies' challenge to Judge Colm Connolly's inquiry into their ownership structure. The appellate court added that Connolly is not overly exceeding his authority by continuing his inquiry even after the LLCs voluntarily dismissed their patent infringement cases.

January 04, 2023, 6:29 PM