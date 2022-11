New Suit - Trademark

GNC Holdings, the seller of health and nutrition products, sued Jose Arroyo Wednesday in Pennsylvania Western District Court over trademark infringement claims. The court case, brought by Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease, accuses the defendant of selling GNC nutritional supplements on Amazon without authorization. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-01627, GNC Holdings, LLC v. Jose Arroyo et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

November 18, 2022, 7:30 AM