New Suit - Trademark

GMI Holdings Inc., manufacturer of Genie-brand garage door openers and home automation products, sued Merkury Innovations Inc. Friday in New York Southern District Court for trademark infringement. The complaint, brought by Foley & Lardner, centers on the defendant's use of the 'GEENI' mark in connection with sale of smart garage door openers, lighting products and related home automation applications. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-09659, GMI Holdings, Inc. v. Merkury Innovations, LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

November 12, 2022, 8:45 PM