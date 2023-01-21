Who Got The Work

Jura Christine Zibas and Stephen J. Barrett of Wilson Elser have stepped in as defense counsel to Focus Camera Inc. and certain executives in a pending lawsuit alleging unlawful business conduct. The action, filed Dec. 7 in New York Southern District Court by Robins Kaplan and Berger Singerman, accuses the defendants of disparaging competitor GM Photo on Amazon in an effort to harm the rival business. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Vernon S. Broderick, is 1:22-cv-10339, GM Photo, LLC v. Focus Camera, Inc. et al.

New York

January 21, 2023, 11:40 AM