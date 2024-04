News From Law.com

General Motors' legal chief, whose role was expanded last November to help the automaker turn around its troubled Cruise self-driving car unit, has rolled onto the lot of highest-paid GM executives. Craig Glidden earned $11.5 million in 2023, mostly in the form of $6.9 million in stock awards, according to GM's proxy statement filed Wednesday with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

April 24, 2024, 11:29 AM

