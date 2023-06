Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Adams & Reese on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Whitestone Construction to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid invoices for labor and materials under a construction subcontract, was filed by Pivach Pivach Thriffiley & Dunbar on behalf of GM/GS Restoration Technology. The case is 2:23-cv-02044, GM/GS Restoration Technology LLC v. Whitestone Construction Group LLC.

Construction & Engineering

June 14, 2023, 12:59 PM

Plaintiffs

GM/GS Restoration Technology LLC

Plaintiffs

Pivach Pivach Thriffiley & Dunbar, LLC

defendants

Whitestone Construction Group, LLC

defendant counsels

Adams and Reese

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract