Over the past 16 years, the Glynn County Superior Court in Brunswick has hosted its share of high-profile trials. One of the reasons why it's been ground zero for cases such as the Ahmaud Arbery criminal trial and the Justin Ross Harris hot-car death trial is Glynn County's demographics make it diverse enough for attorneys on both sides of the aisle to get a fair trial when it comes to jury selection.

Georgia

July 03, 2023, 8:02 AM

