New Suit - Patent

Johnson & Johnson was hit with a patent infringement lawsuit Wednesday in Maryland District Court. The complaint was filed by DNL Zito Castellano on behalf of pharmaceutical company GlycoBioSciences Inc. The suit asserts that certain Johnson & Johnson products under the Neutrogena brand utilize the plaintiff’s patented polymer matrix formulations, which help to deliver therapeutic agents to the skin. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:23-cv-01062, GlycoBioSciences, Inc. v. Johnson & Johnson.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

April 19, 2023, 4:59 PM

Plaintiffs

GlycoBioSciences, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Dnl Zito Castellano

defendants

Johnson & Johnson

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims