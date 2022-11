Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete on Thursday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Walmart to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by JML Law on behalf of Tina Glover, who claims that she was wrongfully terminated after taking time off to have oral surgery and recover from COVID-19. The case is 2:22-cv-08239, Glover v. Wal-Mart Associates, Inc.