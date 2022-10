New Suit - Employment Class Action

Carvana, an online used car seller known for its car vending machines, was slapped with an employment class action Thursday in Arizona District Court. The suit, filed by Yen Pilch Robaina & Kresin, pursues overtime wage claims on behalf of individuals employed by the defendant as customer service advocates. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-01667, Glover v. Carvana LLC.

Automotive

October 01, 2022, 1:33 PM