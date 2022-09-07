Who Got The Work

Jeffrey L. Moyer, Raymond J. DiCamillo and Dorronda R. Bordley of Richards, Layton & Finger have entered appearances for certain officers and directors of online dating platform Bumble Inc. in a pending securities lawsuit. The suit, which alleges false and misleading statements in connection with the company's secondary public stock offering, was filed Aug. 15 in Delaware District Court by Bragar Eagel & Squire, Hynes & Hernandez and Long Law on behalf of Marilee C. Glover-Mott. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika, is 1:22-cv-01070, Glover-Mott v. Herd et al.

Internet & Social Media

September 07, 2022, 10:34 AM