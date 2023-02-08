Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Phelps Dunbar on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Nautilus Insurance, a subsidiary of W.R. Berkley, to Florida Southern District Court. The suit, which arises from disputed property damage claims resulting from a plumbing failure, was filed by Levin Litigation on behalf of Gloria Fortune, doing business as Rosalie Group Home of Miami. The case is 0:23-cv-60233, Gloria Fortune dba Rosalie Group Home of Miami v. Nautilus Insurance Company.

Insurance

February 08, 2023, 11:49 AM