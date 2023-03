New Suit - Patent

Pistol manufacturer Glock Inc. filed a patent infringement lawsuit Monday in Nevada District Court. The suit, which asserts a patent concerning the catch device for the breech of a pistol, was filed against Polymer80 by Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck; Thomas Horstemeyer LLP; and Renzulli Law Firm. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00086, Glock, Inc. v. Polymer80, Inc.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

March 06, 2023, 6:17 PM