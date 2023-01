News From Law.com

Fitch Group, a financial services company operating in more than 30 countries, has promoted Bruce Legorburu to succeed General Counsel Charles Brown, who is retiring after almost 25 years in the role. Legorburu, who is based in London, has served as chief compliance officer at Fitch Group's credit rating subsidiary, Fitch Ratings, since 2019.

Banking & Financial Services

January 18, 2023, 4:49 AM