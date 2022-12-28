New Suit - Patent

Globefill Inc., a vodka company owned by actor Dan Aykroyd which sells 'Crystal Head' vodka in skull-shaped bottles, filed an IP infringement lawsuit on Wednesday against TJX, the parent company to T.J. Maxx and Marshalls, and Argento SC by Sicura. The suit, brought by Baker & Hostetler in Delaware District Court, accuses the defendants of selling similar skull-shaped bottles. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-01639, Globefill Inc. v. TJX Cos. Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

December 28, 2022, 4:55 PM