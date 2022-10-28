New Suit - Employment

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Thursday in Arizona District Court on behalf of Globaltranz Enterprises LLC. The suit targets Michael Neme, a former sales agent for the defendant, for allegedly breaching a business developement services agency agreement by failing to turn over $600,000 in payments collected directly from customers. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-01850, Globaltranz Enterprises LLC v. Neme et al.

Transportation & Logistics

October 28, 2022, 3:16 PM