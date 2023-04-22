New Suit - Trade Secrets

GlobalFoundries, which acquired IBM's semiconductor business in 2015, sued IBM on Friday in New York Southern District Court for alleged misuse of trade secrets. The suit, filed by Latham & Watkins, accuses IBM of misappropriating and licensing intellectual property that was granted to GlobalFoundries in the 2015 divestiture. The suit points to recent deals with Intel and Japan's Rapidus Corp. as examples of 'unlawful licensing, disclosure and misuse' of GlobalFoundries IP. IBM is represented by Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison. The case is 1:23-cv-03348, GlobalFoundries U.S. Inc. v. International Business Machines Corporation.

Technology

April 22, 2023, 10:57 AM

Plaintiffs

GlobalFoundries U.S. Inc.

Plaintiffs

Latham & Watkins

defendants

International Business Machines Corporation

defendant counsels

Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison

