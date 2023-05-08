New Suit - Patent

Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor and Sterne, Kessler, Goldstein & Fox filed a patent infringement lawsuit against JACS Solutions in Delaware District Court on Monday. The complaint was filed on behalf of ViaPath Solutions, a developer of tablets for users in correctional facilities, which claims that the defendant violated an NDA by producing technology using proprietary intellectual property and providing it to competitors. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00500, Global Tel*Link Corporation v. Jacs Solutions, Inc.

Technology

May 08, 2023, 5:08 PM

Plaintiffs

Global Tel*Link Corporation

Plaintiffs

Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor

defendants

Jacs Solutions, Inc.

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims