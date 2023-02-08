Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Baker & Hostetler on Wednesday removed a trade secret and breach-of-contract lawsuit against JACS Solutions to Virginia Eastern District Court. The partially redacted complaint, centered on a manufacturing and services agreement, was filed by Sterne, Kessler, Goldstein & Fox and Bean Kinney & Korman on behalf of ViaPath Technologies, a provider of technologies for correctional facilities and detention centers. The suit accuses JACS of violating a confidentiality agreement by sharing proprietary information regarding ViaPath's TG801 smart tablet with competitor NCIC Inmate Communications. The case is 1:23-cv-00179, Global Tel*Link Corporation v. JACS Solutions, Inc.

Telecommunications

February 08, 2023, 1:05 PM