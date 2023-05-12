Who Got The Work

Daniel P. Filor, Nicholas T. Barnes and Richard Aframe Edlin from Greenberg Traurig have stepped in to represent Instinet LLC in a pending securities lawsuit. The complaint, filed March 13 in New York Southern District Court by Warshaw Burstein LLP and Christian Levine Law Group on behalf of Global Tech Industries Group Inc. (GTII), accuses the defendants of using an unlawful trading device to manipulate the share price of GTII's common stock. Co-defendants, including Credit Suisse Group, are represented by Morrison & Foerster and Katten Muchin Rosenman. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero, is 1:23-cv-02139, Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. v. Canaccord Genuity LLC et al.

Banking & Financial Services

May 12, 2023, 8:07 AM

Plaintiffs

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Warshaw Burstein, Llp

Christian Levine Law Group, LLC

defendants

Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Canaccord Genuity LLC

Gts Securities LLC

Instinet, LLC

John Does 1-50

Lime Trading Corp.

defendant counsels

Morrison & Foerster

Leigh Brissenden

Katten Muchin Rosenman

Greenberg Traurig

Keesal Young Logan

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws