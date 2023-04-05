Who Got The Work

Katten Muchin Rosenman partner Peter G. Wilson has entered an appearance for GTS Securities LLC in a pending securities lawsuit. The action, filed March 13 in New York Southern District Court by Warshaw Burstein LLP and Christian Levine Law Group on behalf of Global Tech Industries Group Inc. (GTII), accuses the defendants of using an unlawful trading device to manipulate the share price of GTII's common stock. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero, is 1:23-cv-02139, Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. v. Canaccord Genuity LLC et al.

Banking & Financial Services

April 05, 2023, 9:54 AM

Plaintiffs

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Warshaw Burstein, Llp

Christian Levine Law Group, LLC

defendants

Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Canaccord Genuity LLC

Gts Securities LLC

Instinet, LLC

John Does 1-50

Lime Trading Corp.

defendant counsels

Katten Muchin Rosenman

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws