New Suit - SEC Enforcement

Credit Suisse Group, the Swiss multinational investment bank and financial services company and other defendants were hit with a securities lawsuit Monday in New York Southern District Court. The court action, brought by Warshaw Burstein LLP on behalf of Global Tech Industries Group Inc. (GTII), accuses the defendants of using an unlawful trading device to manipulate the share price of GTII's common stock. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-02139, Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. v. Canaccord Genuity LLC et al.