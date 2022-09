New Suit - Patent

NetApp, a cloud-based data services and data management company headquartered in Silicon Valley, was hit with a patent infringement lawsuit Tuesday in Delaware District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Napoli Shkolnik LLC and Rabicoff Law on behalf of Global Solutions LLC, asserts a single patent related to a virtual storage area network. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-01173, Global Solutions LLC v. NetApp, Inc.

Technology

September 08, 2022, 4:19 AM