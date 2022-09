News From Law.com International

Global legal recruiter Marsden has launched offices in New York and Los Angeles to help U.S. law firms meet an ongoing demand for talent despite a significant shift in economic conditions and a cooling of the market compared to 2021. In addition to talent in the U.S., Marsden said it will help law firms fulfill their needs by recruiting experienced lawyers from overseas—especially from Australia.

Asia Pacific

September 22, 2022, 4:19 PM