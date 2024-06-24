Erin M. Gettel of Snell & Wilmer has entered an appearance for Thai Nippon Rubber Industry and TNR USA in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The action, filed May 9 in Nevada District Court by ArentFox Schiff and Kaempfer Crowell on behalf of Global Protection Corp., asserts infringement of the plaintiff's 'One' and 'Custom' marks. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge James C. Mahan, is 2:24-cv-00871, Global Protection Corp. v. Thai Nippon Rubber Industry et al.
Retail & Consumer Goods
June 24, 2024, 11:14 AM