Who Got The Work

Erin M. Gettel of Snell & Wilmer has entered an appearance for Thai Nippon Rubber Industry and TNR USA in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The action, filed May 9 in Nevada District Court by ArentFox Schiff and Kaempfer Crowell on behalf of Global Protection Corp., asserts infringement of the plaintiff's 'One' and 'Custom' marks. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge James C. Mahan, is 2:24-cv-00871, Global Protection Corp. v. Thai Nippon Rubber Industry et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 24, 2024, 11:14 AM

Plaintiffs

Global Protection Corp.

Plaintiffs

ArentFox Schiff

Kaempfer Crowell

defendants

Thai Nippon Rubber Industry

Tnr USA Inc.

defendant counsels

Snell & Wilmer

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims