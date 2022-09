New Suit - Employment

Burr & Forman filed a lawsuit Wednesday in Florida Middle District Court on behalf of Charles Fowler and Global Procurement Solution Inc. The suit, which brings claims against Angela Dubis, seeks a declaration that the defendant has no legal claim of breach of contract. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:22-cv-01611, Global Procurement Solution Inc et al v. Dubis.

Florida

September 07, 2022, 6:43 PM