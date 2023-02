New Suit - Contract

Global Online Trading filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Bahet Commodity Arbitrage on Thursday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, over an allegedly unpaid debit balance in connection with a commodities trading account, was filed by Greenberg Traurig. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00967, Global Online Trading Inc. v. Bahet Commodity Arbitrage Ltd.

Banking & Financial Services

February 16, 2023, 6:21 PM