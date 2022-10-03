New Suit - Copyright

Radio station operators Black Crow Media Group and Southern Stone Communications were hit with a copyright infringement lawsuit Monday in Florida Middle District Court. The suit, brought by Bilzin Sumberg Baena Price & Axelrod and O'Melveny & Myers, accuses the defendants of 'performing' over 100 of plaintiff Global Music Rights' compositions 'tens of thousands' of times without licensing or consent. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 6:22-cv-01792, Global Music Rights, LLC v. Southern Stone Communications, LLC et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

October 03, 2022, 12:10 PM