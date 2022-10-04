New Suit - Copyright

Radio station operator Red Wolf Broadcasting Corp. was hit with a copyright infringement lawsuit Tuesday in Connecticut District Court. The suit, brought by Robinson & Cole and O'Melveny & Myers, accuses the defendant of 'performing' over 100 of plaintiff Global Music Rights' compositions 'tens of thousands' of times without licensing or consent. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-01235, Global Music Rights, LLC v. Red Wolf Broadcasting Corporation.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

October 04, 2022, 4:39 PM