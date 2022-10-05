New Suit - Copyright

O'Melveny & Myers filed a copyright infringement lawsuit Tuesday in California Eastern District Court on behalf of Global Music Rights (GMR) LLC. The complaint targets JSA Broadcasting Corporation, One Putt Broadcasting LLC and Jon Ostlund for publicly performing GMR musical compositions without a license. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-01262, Global Music Rights, LLC v. One Putt Broadcasting, LLC et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

October 05, 2022, 6:36 AM