Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Morgan, Lewis & Bockius on Tuesday removed a breach-of-contract and trade secret lawsuit against Boeing and Skookum to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Hamburg Rubin Mullin Maxwell & Lupin on behalf of Global Maintenance d/b/a Cenova, which accuses Skookum of breaching a bundled services contract by disclosing Cenova's proprietary pricing information to Boeing, and conspiring with Boeing to hire a different company to provide snow removal services. The case is 2:23-cv-00195, Global Maintenance, Inc. D/B/A Cenova, Inc. v. Boeing et al.

Aerospace & Defense

January 17, 2023, 6:23 PM