Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Robert W. Stout to California Central District Court. The suit, filed by Waymaker LLP on behalf of Global Investment Ventures LLC, brings claims in connection with a purchase and lease back agreement. The case is 2:23-cv-00472, Global Investment Ventures, LLC v. Stout.

California

January 20, 2023, 9:56 PM