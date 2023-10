News From Law.com

The United States affiliate of Japanese global energy markets trader Sumitomo Corp. filed suit against its former president, alleging he conducted multimillion-dollar kickback and fraudulent trading schemes. In a suit filed by the law firm Michael Best & Friedrich on behalf of Pacific Summit Energy LLC, the plaintiff brought six counts in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas against Matthew Clark.

Energy

October 09, 2023, 7:03 PM

