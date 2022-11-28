New Suit - Trade Secrets

Global e-Trading LLC d/b/a Chargebacks911 filed a trade secrets lawsuit against Synergy Teleservices Corp. d/b/a SynerG Marketing and Transactional Technology Inc. d/b/a MidMetrics on Monday in Florida Middle District Court. The suit, brought by Shumaker Loop & Kendrick, accuses the defendants of misappropriating trade secrets and confidential information from the plaintiff in order to set up a competing chargeback management company. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:22-cv-02707, Global e-Trading LLC v. Synergy Teleservices Corp. et al.

Business Services

November 28, 2022, 5:57 PM