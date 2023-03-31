New Suit - Trade Secrets

Robinson Bradshaw & Hinson and Greenberg Traurig filed a lawsuit Friday in North Carolina Eastern District Court targeting a former senior program manager for Global Dimensions, an aerospace and defense consulting company, for alleged theft of trade secrets. The complaint, brought on behalf of Global Dimensions, accuses Randall Tackett of misappropriating confidential information in order to create a competing venture. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-00168, Global Dimensions, LLC v. Tackett.

Aerospace & Defense

March 31, 2023, 6:37 PM

Global Dimensions, LLC

Robinson Bradshaw & Hinson

Randall Tackett

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract