New Suit - Contract

Twitter and successor-in-interest X Corp. were sued for breach of contract on Wednesday in California Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Ethan Jacobs Law Corp. on behalf of Global Data Strategy, seeks over $200,000 in allegedly unpaid invoices for risk assessment services. According to the suit, Twitter stopped making payments after the company was purchased by Elon Musk. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-02266, Global Data Strategy Ltd. v. Twitter Inc. et al.

Internet & Social Media

May 10, 2023, 5:00 PM

Plaintiffs

Global Data Strategy Ltd

Plaintiffs

Ethan Jacobs Law Corporation

defendants

Twitter Inc.

X Corp.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract